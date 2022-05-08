Chelsea 2 Wolves 2 – Player ratings

The Wolves players celebrate the last minute equaliser (Getty)

Jose Sa - 8

A handful of stunning saves at crucial moments in the game proved pivotal.

Willy Boly - 8

A strong display from Boly who looked after the ball and won his duels on the floor and in the air against difficult and tricky opposition.

Conor Coady - 8

Coady made a big mistake for the second goal but seemed fairly comfortable overall, while his late equaliser was excellent. The captain is a proper leader.

Romain Saiss - 5

A strange afternoon for Saiss who made plenty of errors before coming off injured. Whether you agree with the penalty, he did give the officials a decision to make.

Jonny Castro Otto - 7

A consistent display from Jonny who was influential both in attack and defence. Solid.

Leander Dendoncker - 6

Dendoncker ebbed and flowed – one good tackle was followed by a stray pass. Not his worst performance but not his best.

Ruben Neves - 7

A decent showing on his way back from fitness, Neves looked more comfortable than last week and is slowly getting back to his best.

Joao Moutinho - 7

During Wolves’ bad spell Moutinho gave the ball away often but in the latter stages he helped the team’s advances.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 8

Ait-Nouri’s best spell of the game came late on when he was charging forward and causing plenty of problems.

Pedro Neto - 8

Perhaps Neto’s best display since his long injury lay-off. The forward looked sharper in attack, neatly cut inside defenders and put them on the back foot.

Raul Jimenez - 7

A slightly improved performance from Jimenez who linked up well with Neto and brought others into play. He’s still not at his influential best but this was far from his worst display.

Substitutes

Hwang Hee-chan (for Neto, 70), 7, Chiquinho (for Saiss, 70), 8, Francisco Trincao (for Neves, 76), 8.