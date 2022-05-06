Bruno Lage not ruling out handing Chiquinho his first Wolves start

Chiquinho of Wolverhampton Wanderers has a shot saved by Vicente Guaita of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace at Molineux on March 05, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The 22-year-old winger arrived from Portuguese side Estoril in January for an initial fee of £3million, with £1.25million in add-ons, and has so far made six senior appearances from the bench.

Although he is still a raw talent, the explosive forward has made a good impact as a substitute, which has prompted some Wolves fans to call for him to start a game as the club struggle in front of goal.

And Lage is not ruling out giving the youngster a chance in the final four Premier League games of the season.

When asked if he was tempted to start him, Lage said: “The temptation is about what they are doing every day and what I want for the next game.

“Sometimes the player is doing well and for that game I think I need a different strategy and I change because some players can give me things that the other ones cannot give me and I’ll change just because of that.

“If there’s a game that I see I need Chiquinho because of the good things he can give to us, then he will start the game.

“But it’s not (just) Chiquinho, it’s everyone. The best thing I want is a competitive squad, everyone available and after we understand the game and prepare the best strategy for the game.”

The club chose not to send the winger out on loan following his signing but Lage has also not ruled out a temporary move for him next season.

When asked if he could benefit from a loan next season, Lage added: “That’s a good question and I think we have one more month in front of us to answer that.

“He will stay with us until the end (of the season) and then we need to understand what kind of squad we will build.

“I want top players for each position and they need to be at a good level and give me things.

“Every time there is an opportunity to play. Chiquinho is a player who is different to (Francisco) Trincao and he is more aggressive in spaces. Trincao can play more between in the lines. It depends on what I need for that game.

“What I don’t want is more than two players for each position. If I have three or four players for one position then I need to understand what is the best for the club and for the player.