Wolves plotting transfer plan for 'top six jump'

Bruno Lage gives instructions to Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 24, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The club have been in a European race for the majority of the season but have fallen at several hurdles along the way, meaning qualification is now unlikely – despite the head coach refusing to give up hope in the closing weeks of the season.

A small squad that has suffered from several injuries has certainly played a part in that and Lage says Wolves are putting together a plan to be more competitive next year.

"Every player, especially when you're fighting for goals, wants to be in the team," Lage said.

"From Man City to Norwich, everyone will try to buy players to improve their team.

"I think it's early to talk about that but we have our plan. We are in eighth and want to do better.

"To jump from here to there we have a plan and we'll do our best to convince the players we want, the right personality to increase the level of the team and create competition.

"It's not just Wolves, it will be the 20 teams that compete in the Premier League."

Wolves have also welcomed back a handful of long-term absentees in the second half of the season, including Willy Boly, Jonny Castro Otto and Pedro Neto.

The former two, in particular, have been regulars in recent weeks and Lage believes the changes to his starting XI have not helped Wolves' consistency.

"We came to a position in the middle of January and February and we were competing with 10 or 11 players, now I have the whole squad with me and they have to understand that we arrived at 40 points without some of the players," he added.

"They need to understand better what I want, the way I want to play and they need to understand that I want everyone fit and ready in every moment for me to choose the best XI.

"The ambition and motivation comes from that, to be better and to improve.

"If not, we finish with 40 points and rest. No, the players don't have that character to relax. Every time they fight hard and are a very good group.

"These kind of things can happen but I want to feel it in the next training and in the next game, like they've shown all season.

"Every time they've come from a bad game and bad performance they have come with everything to the next game to do their best.