Wolves 0 Brighton 3 - Player ratings

Solly March and Rayan Ait-Nouri. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 5

Left stranded by his defence, goalkeeper Sa was a spectator as Wolves collapsed around him.

Willy Boly - 3

Giving away a very clumsy penalty, Boly looked uncomfortable all game and gave away several chances. He also made little impact offensively from set pieces.

Conor Coady - 3

All at sea, Coady struggled to get a foothold on the game and produced one of his worst displays for some time.

Romain Saiss - 3

Saiss struggled for a forward pass and made many mistakes in possession. He seemed frustrated and off the pace in equal measure.

Nelson Semedo - 5

A decent display until his injury, Semedo got forward but was rarely found in the right positions. His team-mates failed him.

Ruben Neves - 5

Neves looked unfit following his injury comeback but still did more in his 45 minutes than many of those around him.

Leander Dendoncker - 3

An incredibly passive performance from a player who looked out of his depth, regularly gave the ball away and made little to no impact.

Joao Moutinho - 4

Moutinho made far too many mistakes but continued to plug away when his team-mates were struggling and tried to get Wolves up the pitch.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 4

Ait-Nouri was tactically marked out of the game and those around him struggled to get him into the game. He offered a spark in fleeting moments.

Fabio Silva - 4

Silva was isolated up front and kept fighting for opportunities but the service into him was abysmal.

Hwang Hee-chan - 4

A marginally improved display from Hwang, compared to some of his performances of late, but still not good enough. The forward’s touch was lacking on several occasions but he did drive forward and got Wolves up the pitch at other times.

Substitutes

Pedro Neto (for Neves, 45), 6, Raul Jimenez (for Silva, 45), 4, Jonny Castro Otto (for Semedo, 53), 5.