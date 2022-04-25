Wolves boss Bruno Lage still targeting European qualification

Bruno Lage gives instructions to Pedro Neto (Getty)

Yesterday’s 1-0 loss to Burnley handed Wolves a major blow in their aspirations of a top seven place – as their form continues to dwindle having now lost six of their last nine games.

Wolves face Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool in their final five games and have a game in hand over West Ham and Manchester United – while being three and five points adrift respectively – in the race for a European spot.

But Lage has rebuffed the idea that the fixture list hinders their chance of returning to Europe as he insists they will continue to fight until the end of the season.

“In the end every game is going to be hard,” he said.

“Burnley were fighting to continue in the Premier League and the other teams are fighting to win the league. Chelsea will be fighting for third place.

“Every game is a challenge. Manchester United and West Ham lose but nothing is important if we come, play well, but don’t do our job and win the game.

“I’m not unhappy with the work of the players, we have been working hard since the first day. Since the middle of December the team has given us a different dynamic.

“When you look at the table, with the way we play and create chances, if we score more goals and the way the opponents are dropping points, we should be in a different position.

“We want to be here because it’s good to play in the Premier League, but in the end the challenge is to put Wolves again in European football.”

One defensive mistake handed Burnley victory at Turf Moor as Wolves failed miserably to get back into the game.

And the head coach believes those fine margins have dominated Wolves’ season.

“It’s not just about mistakes, it’s one chance, one goal,” he added.

“When you look at our results, it’s about that. 1-0 to us, 1-0 to the opponent. 0-0. 2-1.

“That means consistency but we don’t score. We dominated Newcastle with the ball and they scored in the same period, around the 60th minute, and it’s 1-0. Here, again.

“That’s the thing we need to improve. The only thing I can promise to the fans, and once again we had a big support since the first minute, is that I will work hard until the end of the season to improve my players and my team and try to reach the position that gives us the chance to play European football next season.”

Wolves will be hoping for an injury boost for their Premier League run-in as Ruben Neves fights for fitness.