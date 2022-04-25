Bruno Lage: Wolves deserved more from the Burnley defeat

Bruno Lage. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

A good first half performance was summed up by Wolves’ inability to find the back of the net as several chances passed them by.

In similar fashion to several games this season, Wolves conceded first and were unable to handle the occasion and find a way back into the game.

And Lage has bemoaned Wolves’ Groundhog Day, however he felt his side should have taken all three points.

“You and me, we’ve watched this game too many times this season,” Lage said.

“One thing is when we play and we are not playing well, OK we don’t deserve anything, like what happened against Newcastle and Crystal Palace. But today we deserved it.

“I think we were the better team and after the third minute we controlled everything.

“But one more time I’ve watched this game too many times from my team. We were the better team, created more chances and after it’s a mistake from our side and we gave them a chance to score.

“They scored and they get the three points and we don’t get anything.

“The disappointment comes from that, when we watch the league table and the way we play and lose some points, we deserve to be in a better position (in the league).

“We watch the other teams dropping points and I think we are missing a big chance to be better.

“One more time, we watch this game from our side and the disappointment comes from that.”

Wolves have only scored 33 league goals this season, the fifth worst record in the Premier League so far this season.

Finding the back of the net has been a major concern in recent weeks as Lage’s men attempt intricate passes of play without ever pulling the trigger – or doing it too late.

That was again the story against Burnley and while Lage has pointed out the goalscoring record of his players, he pledges to improve them.

“We have to continue to work hard, but like I told you before the average of goals from our team is not high,” Lage added.

“Not just this season but from the past. Last year who was the main scorers? It was Ruben (Neves) and Pedro (Neto) with five goals.

“Now we don’t have a player who has a good average of goals. I don’t blame anyone because the first guy to blame is me, what I can say is I’m working hard every day to improve those skills in them.

“But we are not scoring goals and the frustration comes from that. When you play in the Premier League, or any league, you score goals and kill the game.

“When you are winning 2-0, sometimes you are creating chances but don’t score goals, the opponent scores a goal and we are there trying to hold on to the game.

“The only thing I can say is I’m working hard and I will motivate my players and challenge them to be better every day.

“We look forward to Brighton and we have a chance to play and win the game and put the club in European football next season.”

Meanwhile, Lage also confirmed that Pedro Neto is still not ready to start a game.