Luke Cundle is waiting patiently for his next Wolves chance

Luke Cundle (Getty)

The 19-year-old has been a constant figure in the squad this season but has only made five senior appearances – including two Premier League starts.

With an injury to Ruben Neves and Leander Dendoncker missing due to illness, Cundle started in the recent loss to Newcastle alongside Joao Moutinho but the teenager is realistic about his game time.

“There’s three experienced midfielders ahead of me who are all international footballers,” he told the Express & Star.

“It’s important for me to stay patient. If I need to play for the under-23s then that’s what I’ll do.

“It’s just about playing football. Playing games is most important and keeping yourself match fit and ticking.

“It’s been a good season for me personally. I’ve started two Premier League games now and they’re big moments in my career.

“Just five or six years ago I was playing football for the enjoyment and now I’ve played Premier League football, it’s kind of mad.

“You learn from them (the three senior midfielders) day-in, day-out in training. You pick up what they do naturally on a daily basis.

“That’s what I’m improving on, picking up things from their game.

“A big thing in football is how you work on a day to day basis. What you can show the manager and what work you’re prepared to put in.”

After three late substitute appearances, Cundle’s first real chance came when he surprisingly started away at Spurs in February.

A simple but effective performance put him in good stead as Wolves pulled off an impressive victory.

Head coach Bruno Lage reiterated the trust he has in Cundle and admitted he wanted to play him earlier, and Cundle reveals that trust – from the manager and players – has been key.

“He’s (Lage) helped me a lot. He’s very detailed in his coaching and training sessions. He really wants the best out of you.

“I’m training with them every day now so it’s good to see your team-mates have trust in you.

“It’s difficult as a young player to go to the first team and earn that trust. It took me a few years to do that and now it’s paying off. Wolves gave me a new contract which I’m obviously really proud of.