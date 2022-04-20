Bruno Lage: Wolves will not rush Yerson Mosquera

Yerson Mosquera (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The 20-year-old lasted less than 10 minutes on his senior Wolves debut when he suffered his injury in September's Carabao Cup clash with Spurs.

He was ruled out for five months and has since made regular appearances for the under-23s, before making the bench for Wolves' recent Premier League loss to Newcastle.

And head coach Lage has called on the defender to take his time and not rush his comeback.

"We need to understand that Yerson lost one year with us," Lage said.

"I talked with him and he knows he lost one year, but now he wants to do everything fast.

"When you want to do everything fast, you are doing nothing. I talked with him and said he needs to be calm and understand that we continue to believe in him a lot.

"He needs to win confidence and do the little things. He cannot do the things that after one year of working and playing you should do.

"Go for the easy things, win confidence and after those things come naturally.

"It's important for him now to play a lot. He is training with us and he will play again for the under-23s because we believe a lot in him."

Fellow young centre-back Toti Gomes has enjoyed a successful start to his Wolves career, despite limited appearances of late.

And Lage admits he was surprised at how well Gomes did when he was recalled from his loan in January.

Lage said: "That was the big surprise. When I was talking to Scott (Sellars) and decided Toti would continue with us, it was because of the character he showed in that period he was with us.

"He came just to help us in January because with Covid you never know what happens.

"He was on his holidays and he came. After one week he was playing and helped us with two games in the Premier League. It showed a lot the mentality and character of this kid.

"I decided he deserved to be here until at least the end of the season and after we will understand what is best for him.

"He has character, works hard every day and when he doesn't go with us he wants to go and play with the under-23s. It's important for him to have minutes playing there."

When asked if Mosquera and Gomes could be serious first team options next season, Lage added: "It now depends on them, what Yerson and Toti can do.