Bruno Lage surprised at passion of Wolves fans

Bruno Lage

Following a successful four-year reign under Nuno Espirito Santo, Lage arrived at Wolves in a difficult transition period for the club but was immediately shown full backing from supporters.

The head coach highlights the first pre-season friendly that away fans were allowed to attend – at Stoke City – when a sell-out away end of 2,400 Wolves supporters welcomed Lage with open arms.

Looking back on that reception and the impressive support Wolves have had home and away this season, Lage admits he did not expect it.

“It was a big surprise for me,” he said.

“I have a photo from our first away friendly game when I came out and the people knew nothing about me, but since the first day I’ve felt that good environment and big support from the fans.

“On that day we hadn’t given anything to them and they were there from the first day giving us a big support. When you have the fans at your back you feel a big confidence. I’ve felt that since that day, not just in the building but outside from the fans.”

Despite the loud and dedicated support this campaign, on a handful of occasions Lage has chosen to urge the crowd on from the sidelines.

Most notably against Watford, when Wolves were cruising in a 3-0 lead during the first half, Molineux fell quiet as the hosts dominated.

Lage then frantically called on the crowd to increase the noise and atmosphere as he urged his side to find more goals – and the head coach insists the fans are crucial to how a game can play out.

Alongside that, Lage has insisted that the Wolves supporters have been vital in the club’s promising away form as fans have travelled in numbers.

“They can make a massive difference,” he added.

“That’s why after the Everton game my first reaction was to say thank you to the fans. When we play away, I really don’t feel the difference.