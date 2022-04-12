Bruno Lage wants to see Wolves consistency

Bruno Lage (Getty)

In the defeat to Newcastle, Wolves were without Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence to injury, Leander Dendoncker to illness and Raul Jimenez to suspension.

Wolves’ thin squad was pushed to the limit and 19-year-old midfielder Luke Cundle started, but Lage insists he will not complain about the loss of key players or use it as an excuse.

“Cundle played very well, so it’s not about missing players,” he said.

“I can remember in January when we had 12 or 13 players and we tried to choose the best team to win the games. If I’m not complaining when I’m winning then I can’t complain when I’m losing.

“It’s not about what we don’t have, but trying to find solutions in our squad to be competitive against these teams.

“That’s why when one player has a good game I don’t stay too excited.

“What I want is consistency for the players and for my team.

“In the end you look at 30, 40 or 50 games in the season, not just one or two. I never point the finger at anyone if they try to do their best.”

Meanwhile, the Wolves players have been given a break for the majority of this week as they are not back in Premier League action until April 24.

Lage added: “Since the middle of December these boys have been working so hard every day.

“We challenged them that after Crystal Palace, every point they get is one day off. I will give them some days off because they deserve it and are professional.