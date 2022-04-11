Wolves teenager Luke Cundle eyeing more chances

Luke Cundle of Wolverhampton Wanderers runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on April 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The 19-year-old made only his second Premier League start of the season and endured a difficult evening as he looked to drive forward from midfield and find forward passes but was frustrated at the movement and space ahead of him.

With Ruben Neves sidelined through injury until May and Leander Dendoncker missing the trip to Newcastle through illness, Cundle may well get another chance due to Wolves' depleted numbers, but the academy product wants to earn that chance through merit in the final six games of the campaign.

"I obviously enjoyed getting out there but it's disappointing we didn't get the three points," Cundle said.

"I just have to keep working hard every day in training and show the boss what I can do.

"Hopefully I can get another chance."

A dreadful first half performance saw Wolves struggle to keep the ball, find any forward momentum or have a single touch in the opposition box.

That set the tone as Cundle felt Wolves were handed exactly what they deserved.

"It was really disappointing," he added.

"We thought we could come here and get the three points but in the end it wasn't to be.

"We didn't play well enough in the first half and wasn't threatening the back line enough with our forward runs and forward passes. We got what we deserved in the end.

"We set out to play that way with forward runs but we didn't get the switches of play like we wanted to. We didn't get any space in behind with the forward runners."

Wolves did improve in the second half and had more possession, found space on the flanks and forced some opportunities – albeit no clear-cut ones.

But the game was decided when Cundle slipped and lost possession in midfield and a Newcastle counter-attack resulted in Jose Sa giving away a penalty on Chris Wood, who stepped up to convert it.

Cundle has branded that moment 'silly' as Wolves were punished for their limp performance.

Cundle said: "I thought we started the second half well. We switched the play, got on the ball and played in their half a bit more with sustained attacks.