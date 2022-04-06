Liam Keen comment: 'Team' is the key word for Wolves

Fabio Silva (Getty)

A victory over a local rival – and completing the double at that – is always important, but the three points keeps Wolves on track for what they hope to achieve by the end of May.

It was suggested that only a win would do if Bruno Lage’s team could keep their European ambitions afloat and Wolves duly obliged.

Winning mentality

The Villa victory was their third in four games, but the ability to bounce back from the Leeds defeat was even more vital.

After throwing away a 2-0 lead and losing 3-2, to then being in the same position against Villa and enduring a nervous ending at 2-1 – Wolves needed some grit to see the game out.

Of course, they could have scored a handful in the first half and been out of sight – that clinical edge being something to work on – but the mental strength to overcome the Leeds debacle and win was impressive.

Pushing the nightmare of the Leeds fixture to the back of their minds with a derby win could be crucial in the coming weeks.

An effective team

Wolves do not have a clinical goalscorer and against Villa they were without star midfielder Ruben Neves – but the team is greater than the sum of its parts.

Neves and striker Raul Jimenez are important players, but Wolves proved they are a team to be feared, not just individuals.

Fabio Silva was the perfect example of that. He led the line expertly, bullied the defenders, held the ball up and brought others into play.

For a slight teenager, Silva dominated the Villa defenders and was only missing a goal.

“He was very good. Not just the offensive work, but the defensive work,” Lage said.

“I don’t remember a game, especially with me, where Fabio won so many duels with body contact.

“It was a big chance to prove the work he is doing during the week.

“Fabio deserves to have played a little bit more. I am the first guy to say that. But he’s also a victim of what has happened in these 30 games.

“When I look back, in 30 games I have made 18 subs for my right-back or left-back.

“But now he’s growing up and he needs to understand this is football. It’s about manager decisions and the only thing he can control is the work in the week.

“If you look at the game he started against Tottenham in the league cup, and what he did today, there’s a massive difference.

“I am very happy because he had a good performance and now he knows. On Monday there is no rest, there’s a lot of competition in my squad and I want everyone fit and ready to play.”

Joao Moutinho and Leander Dendoncker were also excellent in the absence of Neves, while Jonny Castro Otto continues to excel at right-wing-back despite Nelson Semedo now returning from injury.

The European run-in

With seven games remaining, Wolves are certainly in the hunt for European football – with sixth or seventh the most likely spots, if they make it.

Currently sitting in eighth, Wolves are just two points off Manchester United and West Ham – however they have played a game more than United.

Considering the fixtures remaining for all three sides, Wolves may need a minimum of 12-15 points from the remaining 21 to secure a place in either the Europa Conference League or Europa League.

Arsenal and Spurs are also just five points away in fourth and fifth, but with their games in hand it now seems unlikely Wolves can make up the difference.

If Wolves do need 12-15 points, then the next three games are crucial. Away to Newcastle and Burnley and at home to Brighton – three winnable games.