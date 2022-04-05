Dave Edwards: Bruno Lage got Wolves balance right to seize derby initiative

Joao Moutinho (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

In terms of the season, it’s an important result and with it being a derby it’s massive, but bouncing back from the Leeds game makes it all that more impressive.

That was a game that seemed to suck the life out of the fans – 2-0 up and comfortable and then being in the same position against Villa.

But the performance over the 90 minutes warranted much more than 2-1.

Obviously it was going to get edgy towards the end and Ollie Watkins did have a couple chances in that second half, but Wolves should have been completely out of sight in that first half. The atmosphere played its part in that and the players rewarded the fans with the intensity they played at – it was far too much for Villa to cope with.

The atmosphere in a derby is very important and it can work for you or against you. As a player it’s about how you harness it and make it work in your favour.

With the players Wolves have, they are able to do that with the quality and experience of the foreign imports. Match that with the British lads and it really played into Wolves’ hands.

Villa looked like they were really up for it – and maybe too up for it – in the first five or 10 minutes. They were edgy, making mistakes and that happens in a big game where Wolves had a lot more control.

Wolves used the emotion in a more positive way. In an attacking sense they didn’t get roped into running all over the place, they were methodical in their press and put Villa under an immense amount of pressure.

Bruno Lage managed to get the balance just right between being up for the game but doing it in a controlled way.

I genuinely think every single Wolves player had a good game, but there’s a special mention firstly to Joao Moutinho.

He was the stand-out performer on the pitch. Some of the stuff he does at his age is incredible and week after week he keeps producing.

He was the main man for Wolves in dictating how they played and his passing range, in the absence of Ruben Neves, was incredible.

His presence had a massive effect on Leander Dendoncker who I questioned playing him in a midfield two, but Moutinho’s performance allowed Dendoncker to stay in there, win the ball back and play it simple.

Fabio Silva also came in and led the line like a player seven or eight years older – he did it with great maturity.

I was most impressed with his strength. For a young kid who is very slight in build, he gave Konsa and Mings a really tough time and bullied them.

There were plenty of times he leant into Mings and put him off balance and that’s credit to the work he has done since he’s been at the football club.

Earlier in the season I was disappointed he wasn’t getting many minutes, but more recently he’s been getting more opportunities and I’ve seen progression every time.

Wolves fans will now start to see the value and reason Wolves paid that sort of money for a teenager – he was excellent.