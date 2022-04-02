Steve Bull: Wolves have a massive eight game run

Wolves in their last outing against Leeds

The last thing we we want now is for the season to fizzle out.

We have to finish on a high and that then carries on to next season. They’ve done extremely well this year to put us in the position we are but it starts with the big derby against Villa – and what a better way to start than with a win.

I do believe Wolves are capable of achieving Europe this season. I’d take sixth all day long and I think that is within reach.

I want them to go for it and I think Bruno and the players want to go for it as well.

They’re two points off seventh and if they finish there that is still a very successful season.

Bruno came in, picked all the pieces up and has given the players confidence. In return, they’re playing out of their skins for him.

I still think this year has been a bit of a learning curve with the players he has and we can judge him next year when he’s made the side his own and hopefully added extra personnel.

Looking at the final games of the season, there are points up for grabs for Wolves.

The next two games will be huge in creating a gap to Villa while also catching up to the top six. It’s all ifs and buts in football – you’ll win some and lose some – but we’re in a great position to get sixth or seventh.

We have no Jimenez or Neves against Villa, so it’s important we have our players back from the international break unscathed.

It will be a tough game. Steven Gerrard is an up-and-coming manager who knows what a derby is about, from his time at Liverpool playing against Everton.

We have to roll our sleeves up and treat it like a cup final.

It will be a massive boost if we can have Semedo and Neto back in the squad.