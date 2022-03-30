Bruno Lage making mark with evolution over revolution at Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers' head coach Bruno Lage gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Monday, Jan.3, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson).

After four years under Nuno Espírito Santo – and following a dull final season – Wolves made the brave decision to part ways and bring in Lage.

From compact, counter-attacking football to aggressive and full throttle – Lage has had to navigate a switch in Wolves’ mindset.

It has not always worked out this season and the squad has had troubling moments – but overall that change has come off.

“I think it was an easy transition because the spirit is very good – Nuno did a fantastic job when he chose these players,” Lage said.

“My part is to understand the players and not do a revolution, but an evolution. Take what he (Nuno) did best and try to grow up with them.

“Try to help them to put in more of our style and also to understand if we have players to play in that way – and we have.

“They believed in me since the first day and we are working very hard to continue to improve.”

When Lage considers that evolution and not revolution, he is largely referring to the Wolves system and players.

Still utilising the 5-2-3 or 5-3-2 formations and with many of the same players, Lage would have had to rip apart the squad if he wanted to completely change their identity – a move the club would not have welcomed with their self-sustaining business model.

But Lage has taken steps off the field – including building an auditorium-style meeting room – to stamp his mark on the club.

“We talked about it in the beginning and the first thing we did when we came here was to build the meeting room. We spend a lot of time there learning,” Lage added.

“When I watch my players training I see a lot of things. I see the games and training and I can learn from them – how they work, what they are good at and how I can link players because they give different dynamics.

“An example – Nelson can give one dynamic. Ki can give another, like when he played against Chelsea and now I have Jonny on the right and he can give a different dynamic.

“It’s good to understand the players and after it’s easier for me when I watch the opponent to take the best solutions.

“It’s nothing against anyone, it’s just my decision and my solutions.

“Why did Daniel score one goal against Watford in a good performance and after he goes to the bench against Everton – it’s my decision and they need to live with that.

“In time, if they understand me, they will be relaxed and when they come to play they are ready.”

Think back to pre-season and Lage regularly played 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1, before quickly realising that drastic change would come too soon.

But when asked if the formation change will come in time, Lage said: “Yes. The formation is important but more important is the style you want to play.

“Sometimes we talk about three centre-backs, but if you look at moments in the game you can see Saiss as a left-back, Rayan as a winger and Hwang inside, or sometimes behind the striker.

“It depends on the moment and especially on the space the opponent gives us.

“We are playing in two ways, with three or two midfielders. Sometimes when we play with three midfielders the mission of Leander is different.

“Sometimes he’s more of a midfielder and sometimes he’s more of a winger and can give us different solutions.