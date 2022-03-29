Dave Edwards: Wolves are methodical and deserve real credit

Wolverhampton Wanderers Technical Director, Scott Sellars (L) and Jeff Shi, Executive Chairman (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

I’ve said for a while I think this summer is going to be an important one for Wolves, for Bruno Lage to get his own players in for his style of play.

I felt they’ve needed two or three bigger players to come and affect that starting XI.

When Fosun first came in they had a big influx with Neves, Jota and Boly coming in and then Moutinho, Patricio, Jonny and Raul when they got promoted.

Since then it’s been more younger signings to develop. Podence and Sa have come in more recently but it’s getting to a point where big names need to come through the door.

But after reading Sellars’ interview it’s quite clear that is not going to happen in the summer.

Having gone more in-depth you can understand why, when you read the logic behind it. The one startling thing I didn’t understand is that the technical director had such a big say in the transfers, it’s very much like he has to be in full agreement with the signing. If Bruno Lage likes a player and he doesn’t, the player won’t come in.

But when he spoke about not wanting to bankrupt the club to move up another two places – as much as fans want big names – it does show they are doing the right thing to build a sustainable club.

You look at the talent, the FA Youth Cup run, players to have come through, those out on loan in the Championship. The club’s in a really good position, if you block the pathway then a Luke Cundle or Max Kilman wouldn’t get a chance.

So it’s going to take a little while longer for fans to have the real success they want. It’s been incredible over the last few years but Wolves are a going to be another few years off that next step.

There’s a pathway Wolves are trying to follow, a plan. It’s not just off the cuff, you see teams like Everton, and even Villa to an extent, chucking a bit of money at it hoping it’ll come off. Wolves feels a lot more methodical and deserves credit.

The health of the club is the most important thing and we have to understand Fosun is a worldwide business and worldwide economic are all over the place at the moment. That’ll affect them. Sellars said once Wolves reach the top flight it has to be sustainable.

I know how fans work – I’m an ex-player and now a fan of the club, I want to see a Joao Moutinho come in again, it’s exciting! But when there was a massive clamour for centre-backs last summer then Kilman might not have had his chance.

I know Wolves supporters aren’t the biggest fans of international breaks, they miss going to Molineux or following their side away.

Like the memorable trip to Villa Park in October, it’s a special game to come back to after a break.

After what happened against Leeds, I’m sure Bruno Lage and his team will be desperate to put things right. The head coach will have had time to work with a lot of his players on how to face Villa.

It feels like a big game, not just because it’s a derby. The team need a win after that Leeds game.

Wolves and Villa are comfortably the two best teams in the West Midlands at the moment. For the first time in a little while Wolves are the superior side, having achieved better finishes for a couple of years, but Villa are on the comeback trail now with Steven Gerrard.