Scott Sellars: Wolves are serious about our women's team

Tammi George (Getty)

The men’s team and academy are not the only success stories at Wolves this season as the women’s team continues to thrive.

Currently sat top of the National League Northern Premier Division, Wolves need to win the league and then beat the winner of the Southern Premier Division in a play-off to earn promotion to the Championship.

Wolves are in the process of ticking off the criteria for a Championship side, which includes moving to a suitable stadium and filling some hierarchy positions, while they look to raise the budget should they get promoted.

The message from the top down has been to give the women’s team equal opportunities as they are now aiming to commercialise the team and raise funds to take them to the next level.

Sellars said: “Wolves are serious about the women’s team and it’s now part of the football club. We’re always looking at how to improve them.

“There isn’t the same money in women’s football as in men’s, so it’s difficult to put the same money in, but we’re trying to put as much support in.

“Women’s football is progressing at such a speed, who knows where it might go in the future. They might have their own training ground, but we’re taking small steps moving forward.

“The interest is great across the fan base but I’d like to see more people going down to support them as they look for promotion.

“Head coach Dan McNamara is a top person who has a lot of respect here for what he does.

“He’s so passionate about his role and what he’s trying to do for the women’s team. You can see how the girls respond to that. He’s done an outstanding job and we’re really proud of him.”

The star of the women’s team is midfielder Tammi George, who is attracting a lot of interest from elsewhere, but Sellars believes her desire to stay with Wolves partly comes down to the continued support they are giving the team.

“There’s still teams after Tammi but she wants to stay here,” he said.

“She’s a local girl who is very proud to be from Wolverhampton but it also comes to the support she has here.

“We try to give the players everything so that all they have to do is come here and train and play.

“We’re trying to develop and improve that, get more support in sports science for the women’s team and incorporate that with the academy staff.