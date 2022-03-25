Exclusive: Wolves in talks with Ruben Neves over new deal

Ruben Neves. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

The star midfielder has excelled this season and helped Wolves into a promising place in the race for European football.

By the summer, however, the 25-year-old will have just two years left on his contract and while Sellars expects some interest in him, he says the club are having conversations with him extending his stay.

"Ruben is having a fantastic season and everybody should take a pat on the back in terms of how well he is playing," Sellars exclusively told the Express & Star.

"We're obviously talking to him and we all know how much he loves playing for the club. We know how much he has settled here, but he is also an ambitious young man.

"As with all players, you try and have an open dialogue with them and their representatives to come to the best scenario for the club and the player.

"Rightly so, elite clubs all over Europe will have Ruben on their radar, but we have an excellent relationship with him and will do things properly, and collaboratively, when the time is right.”

Contract talks and transfer speculation can disrupt a player, but Neves has consistently performed for Wolves throughout years of interest from other clubs.

Sellars believes that unwavering commitment will continue for his long as he stays with the club – while he undergoes rehabilitation for a medial collateral ligament injury to his knee that will keep him out until May.

"Since he's been here Ruben has been fully committed to the project," Sellars added.

"He came as a young boy from Porto playing in the Champions League and came to the Championship. From day one he has been fully committed."

Meanwhile, the club are set to wait until the end of the season to make a decision on their out of contract players.

It is understood an offer is on the table for Romain Saiss, while Joao Moutinho, John Ruddy and Fernando Marcal are coming to the end of their deals in the summer.

Sellars said: "Ultimately discussions are ongoing, but we'll make final decisions at the end of the season.