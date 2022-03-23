Comment: Wolves face eight cup finals to cement Euro dream

Bruno Lage, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers talks with Fabio Silva of Wolverhampton Wanderers on the sideline during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford at Molineux on September 18, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Looking back at the start of the season, who would have thought Wolves would be in this position?

Although the squad is undoubtedly full of talent, many felt that the size of it, the lack of depth in key areas and the injury issues to crucial players would result in a mid-table finish.

In all honesty, a top 10 finish would have been deemed a success but Wolves have somehow catapulted themselves into European contention.

Consistency has been key as Wolves have battled adversity to put themselves in a brilliant position.

Firstly, some of that adversity has been brewed from their own shortcomings.

Wolves have been far from perfect this season and have fallen at some important hurdles, but they have still been few and far between.

The three defeats at the start of the season, although they were unfortunate, now play a big role.

The two losses to Arsenal and the defeat to West Ham – which coincided with a very poor loss to Crystal Palace – disrupted some of Wolves’ momentum at a time when they were in the race for Champions League football.

A top four challenge was always going to be unlikely in the long run as Wolves would have needed to make up the points and then sustain that until the end of the season – but the fact they were in that conversation for a period of time is testament to the good work done this season.

Aside from their own occasional shortcomings – which includes an uncharacteristically disastrous defensive display against Leeds – Wolves have also fallen foul of refereeing decisions this season. The Paul Pogba stamp on Ruben Neves in the build-up to Manchester United’s winner at Molineux in August, the ludicrous penalty awarded when the ball hit Joao Moutinho’s armpit away at Manchester City in December (which also proved to be the winner), and the baffling Raul Jimenez sending off in last week’s loss to Leeds – just three examples of VAR and sub-standard refereeing letting Wolves down.

They say it evens out across the season and perhaps Wolves will see some luck in the final eight games, but for now they need a reaction from that second-half capitulation against Leeds.

Jimenez will miss the next two games – at home to Villa and away to Newcastle – because it was his second sending off of the season following his idiotic quick-fire yellow cards away at City.

His absence will be a loss. Although the striker has fluttered in and out of form, he offers a focal point for the team and links up nicely with those around him – namely Daniel Podence and Hwang Hee-chan.

Fabio Silva will surely get a chance to take the spotlight after some impressive, but limited, minutes off the bench of late.

The decision to play Podence, Hwang and Francisco Trincao as a front three against Crystal Palace was a mistake, too, so we are unlikely to see that again.

There is some hope, though, that Trincao will still come good following his superb display against Leeds. His best of the season, without a doubt, and any form he can muster up may come at the perfect time.