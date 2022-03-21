Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves' Raul Jimenez 'desperately unlucky' to have been sent off says ex ref Dermot Gallagher

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Comments

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher believes Raul Jimenez was ‘desperately unlucky’ to be sent off in the home loss to Leeds.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez receives treatment before being sent off
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez receives treatment before being sent off

The Wolves forward was given a second yellow card after a collision with Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier – a decision that was widely condemned as very harsh on Jimenez.

Now, former referee Gallagher says the Mexican was unfortunate to be sent off.

“The irony of it is, is that if VAR cannot get involved it is all or nothing,” he said.

“Because he’s already on a yellow card, he gets a second yellow card, and he’s desperately unlucky to be sent off. He’s desperately unlucky now that he’ll serve a ban and he’s even more unlucky that he can’t appeal because you can’t appeal a second yellow card, so he didn’t have a particularly good night.

“If that was a red card, that would have been overturned, there’s no doubt whatsoever.”

There has been some suggestion that if any player should have been booked then Meslier was culpable as replays show he initiated the contact with Jimenez, but Gallagher believes neither player should be punished.

“I think it’s a collision,” he added.

“Two players going for the ball, the goalkeeper has to go for the ball because that’s his job and the forward has to go to the ball because he’s trying to score a goal.

“The two players have collided and it’s inevitable. These things happen on football fields.”

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News