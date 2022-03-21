Notification Settings

Wolves boss Bruno Lage wants more of the same from Trincao after Leeds display

By Liam Keen

Bruno Lage was delighted to see Francisco Trincao’s breakout moment in a Wolves shirt, but is still demanding more from the Barcelona loanee.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Francisco Trincao scores their side's second goal of the game against Leeds United
The 22-year-old has struggled this season, only scoring once in the Carabao Cup back in August ahead of Friday’s loss to Leeds.

But an inspired first half substitution saw Trincao impress and get his first assist in Wolves colours followed by his first Premier League goal and Lage was pleased to see the forward find his feet after eight difficult months.

“Trincao said one week ago that people don’t see the best of him and here he showed a little bit,” Lage said.

“These are the things I wanted from him since day one and he’s shown it. He needs to understand the competition is very good in the moment. It’s good in our squad.”

When asked if he still expects more from Trincao, Lage added: “Of course. More from him and more from the team.

“We are talking about that. The challenge was to play the way we play at home with a team who can press very high.

“We have to have the courage and confidence to play the way we play from the back.”

Trincao also smashed the post with a long range effort before his goal in what was an impressive display. He said: “I try to give my best, always. Every time I am on the pitch.

“This is one more. I try always to help the team and get the points but unfortunately we didn’t.”

Liam Keen

