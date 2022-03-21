Toti Gomes extends his Wolves contract until 2027

Toti Gomes (Getty)

The 23-year-old has agreed a two-year extension to his three-year contract which he signed when he joined the club in the summer of 2020 from Portuguese side Estoril.

Following a loan spell with Grasshoppers, Gomes arrived at Molineux for the first time since signing in January this year and has so far played three times for the senior team.

“I’m happy and grateful to extend my contract with Wolves,” Gomes said.

“I really appreciate the opportunity the club has given me, and I think this is something great for myself, and my whole family, and I’m happy I can keep bringing happiness to the family and make them proud every day.

“Like I’ve said before, this is just the beginning of something possibly great and I will always keep working hard so I can give back the confidence the club has given myself every day in training and games, so I can help the team achieve goals in each season.”

In Gomes’ first loan with Grasshoppers he helped them to the Swiss Challenge League title and promotion to the top tier.

This season Gomes was once again a regular for the Swiss club and played 16 times before Wolves recalled him as cover for Romain Saiss, who had left to play for Morocco at the African Cup of Nations.

Gomes was surprisingly thrown straight into the team and impressed in his three performances.

Since then, he has had game time with the under-23s and has continued as part of the first team squad.

Gomes added: “In training with guys that are older than me, I try always to learn with them and ask questions, especially with Coady the captain, our skipper, he tries always to help me and I’m really happy to be here and learn with them every day.

“I try always to learn from them (other defenders) and if I’m not playing and they are, I try to see what they do.

“After when it’s my chance to play, I will always give my best and try to do what they do and learn from them, because they are older than me and they have been in my place, and now it’s my time to do it.”

Gomes has settled well in England and his performances were instrumental in Wolves not signing a new centre-back in the January window.

The defender said: “Everything, the food, the guys, the company, here there are a lot of Portuguese players, so that makes me feel comfortable. Until now I’ve enjoyed a lot.

“One of the guys, Chiquinho, we played since kids and have known each other since kids at school, and now we are sharing the same dream in the Premier League – it’s great.