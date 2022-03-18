Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa told to fight to be Portugal No.1

Jose Sa. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The 29-year-old has been called up to the senior Portugal team once in his career – in 2017 – and is yet to receive a cap.

But the shot-stopper has proved to be an inspired signing for Wolves after his summer move from Olympiacos and has been one of the stand-out goalkeepers in the Premier League this season.

Portugal face Turkey in a World Cup play-off semi-final but Sa was left out in favour of former Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio, Anthony Lopes and youngster Diogo Costa.

“I was talking to Jose and the main point is to continue with the way he is working,” Lage said.

“He is putting his name (out there) in the best league in the world. Everyone is talking about him and about his work.

“The only thing he can control is his work and his target is to play number one.

“It’s the same thing I said to Ruben (Neves), the target is to play, but the only thing he can control is his work.

“He needs to respect the decision and continue to work and put his name in the best competition in the world.”