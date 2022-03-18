Steve Bull: Wolves can go even further

Conor Coady of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on March 13, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

In the last week Wolves have picked up six points after losing nine, which is absolutely brilliant.

Against Watford we were absolutely superb, attacked them and got the goals we deserved. It was a great game to watch.

Then we had to go to Everton, which I thought would be a really tough game because they are fighting for their lives.

But, we put in an all-round professional performance and got the result we deserved.

It was a bit shaky for the first 20 minutes but we were sussing them out and after after we controlled the game and probably should have scored another one.

We take those three points and move on to a Leeds game that I am glad is at home! If it was away they’d be much more difficult to beat, but at home the crowd can get behind Wolves and give them a good performance. Wolves cannot be complacent, must be on the front foot and take the game to them to get the three points.

If we go out there expecting to win, we won’t, but I think Bruno Lage has made it clear to the players that their position is not safe and they have to work for their place.

That showed at Everton in a class performance that got the result we wanted. We need the same attitude against Leeds.

I was a bit bemused with the changes to the starting XI against Everton, but Bruno knows what he’s doing. Everton were weak in midfield, so we bombarded the midfield.

Lage is very good tactically and looking at Leeds he’ll have watched videos on them and where their strengths and weaknesses are, so we may see changes again.

Some people don’t like changes – I also like consistency – but if it works then we can’t complain and Bruno is doing his job.