Ruben Neves is pleased to see big Wolves names back in action

Willy Boly (Getty)

Pedro Neto, Jonny Castro Otto and Willy Boly have all returned to the side in recent weeks and given the team a much-needed boost.

Although Wolves’ spell with a fully fit squad was short-lived, after Nelson Semedo and Ki-Jana Hoever picked up knocks, the long-term absentees are now off the treatment table.

Boly, who has been heavily involved in Wolves’ success since joining in 2017, has suffered from injury and illness issues all season but impressed when he started against Watford – and star midfielder Neves is pleased to see so many crucial players now making a difference again.

“He’s (Boly) a great player, of course. I think we have a great squad,” Neves said.

“Now people are coming back from injuries we have a really good squad and everyone is ready to go.

“He’s (Boly) been an important player for us and unfortunately got some injuries, but the players who were playing did a fantastic job as well.

“That’s the main thing, everyone is ready to play and everyone has the quality to play and give something different for the team.

“Boly did well of course but anyone that plays in that position will do really well, I’m sure of that, because of the way we work.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Bruno Jordao wants to fight for a Wolves first team spot next season when he returns from his loan at Grasshoppers.

The 23-year-old joined the Swiss top flight club at the end of the January transfer window – joining a club that is Wolves’ unofficial feeder club, after several of their players have gone there on-loan.

Jordao returned to full fitness in January following a hamstring injury he sustained while on-loan at Portuguese side Famalicao from September to December of 2020.

The midfielder made one senior Wolves appearance this season, coming off the bench in the 86th minute against Sheffield United in the FA Cup in January.

But he is now hoping to make an impression on Bruno Lage to earn a place in the squad for next season.

“We agreed on the move to Grasshoppers to get me back to full fitness so that I can compete for a spot for next season,” Jordao said.

“He (Lage) expressed interest in me, but I need to be fit and ready for the next challenge since Wolves has a lot of big players.