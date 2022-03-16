Liam Keen comment: Wolves are back on track and firmly in the running for Europe

Ruben Neves. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Following three very poor defeats, in which the squad came nowhere close to the standards they have set, a 4-0 win over Watford and a hard-fought 1-0 victory away at Everton creates a rosy picture once more.

Some teams around Wolves have struggled to capitalise too, meaning their future this season remains very much in their hands.

Kilman credit

After a wonderful season so far, Kilman dipped and disappointed in Wolves’ three consecutive losses.

The same faces questioned how good he really is, while his slump can be forgiven considering the ongoing war in Ukraine and Kilman’s family ties to the country.

The rest against Watford seemed to come at the perfect time for him and the young defender proved the doubters wrong with a composed display against Everton.

As Bruno Lage rightly said, Kilman has played consecutive games at the highest level for the first time in his career and a rest was always going to be needed. He excelled on his return by winning aerial duels and carrying the ball out of defence and warranted his return to the team. Willy Boly will feel hard done by after his superb showing against Watford, but that strength in depth and competition will serve Wolves well.

Midfield dominance

One of the biggest differences for Wolves this season has been the strength of their midfield who have, time and again, dominated the opposition.

Ruben Neves has been outstanding this season and controlled the game against Everton. They could not lay a glove on him and his assist was equally intelligent and technically efficient.

Joao Moutinho had a quiet first half but in the second was the perfect partner for Neves and put in the hard yards to allow the younger man to flourish.

Leander Dendoncker – a player who has put in contrasting performances this season and has been rightly criticised at times – had an anonymous first half but a hugely influential second. By taking up the spaces afforded to him on the right flank and pushing forward – both with and without the ball – he was able to combine with Jonny Castro Otto and the majority of Wolves’ chances came from that side.

That midfield dominance will be key for the remainder of the season and could be the biggest factor in Wolves’ game with Leeds on Friday.

European chances

Make no mistake, Wolves are firmly in the hunt for a return to European football next season. Sixth or seventh would see them qualify for the Europa Conference League, depending whether or not the FA Cup winner finishes in the top six. If the FA Cup winner comes from the top five, sixth place would go into the Europa League.

Over the last five seasons the average points needed to finish sixth has been 64, which Wolves are currently 18 points away from with nine games remaining.

In the 11 games they have played in 2022 so far, Wolves have earned 21 points, meaning they are on course for sixth if they continue this momentum.

It is not quite as easy as that, with West Ham and Spurs likely to be the two rivals for sixth or seventh, but Wolves have it all to play for.