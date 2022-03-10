Wolves v Watford preview: Bruno Lage's team in need of some feel-good factor

Ki-Jana Hoever (Getty)

The winger’s new contract until 2027 has been met with widespread praise from supporters who are desperate to hold on to their star man.

But after three consecutive losses – and a public dressing down of Ki-Jana Hoever from manager Bruno Lage – fans have been crying out for a reaction against Watford tonight.

Hoever will miss the clash with a hamstring injury, while Semedo is also still recovering from a similar knock.

“Like Semedo, he needs a couple more days to see how long,” Lage said.

“Semedo looked very bad in the beginning and now it’s just bad. We need to understand how Ki goes.

“The good news is he feels it a little bit but not much, so lets see in the next days what we can say about him.”

But after accusing Hoever of a lack of professionalism in an angry rant after the loss to Crystal Palace, Lage has said he will give the youngster another chance when he is fit.

“It was a good talk and I will be the first guy here to work with him,” Lage said.

“I will give him another chance. There’s not too many managers that would give him a big chance after what he did against Liverpool but he started against Chelsea.

“It was a good talk, face to face and after with the team, and Ki knows that he will have another chance with me. We move on.”

When asked if he thinks his comments were risky, Lage added: “I’m not the first manager to do that and I don’t think I’ll be the last.

“It was a good talk and it’s clear now. They are working hard but I want them on the limit every day.

“The worst thing is that Ki now doesn’t have a chance to play these games. For sure, he is working hard and next time he will be on the limit.

“Sometimes we need to take some risks and it’s very easy to work with me. I am here every day on the limit and that’s the only thing I want for my players.

“They need to do what I ask and if they do that, I don’t have any problems with anyone. If they don’t, I will bring guys in to talk to me in the office.

“After the game it was a good moment for everyone to have a wake-up call because I don’t relax on 40 points. I want everyone fit and ready to play. I don’t change a word of what I said. I don’t regret what I said.”

Watford are currently three points adrift of safety in 19th place, however Everton hold two games in hand on the Hornets.

Wolves are facing a Watford side that has won once in their last 16 games in all competitions, but Lage is adamant they will prove to be a difficult test as they fight for survival.

“It’s a little bit different in the Premier League because the players are proud to play for the team and every time it is a hard game to play,” he said.

“There are eight teams at the top fighting and eight or 10 teams at the bottom fighting for different goals – it’s very hard.

“If you lose points there’s less games to play and you don’t have a chance to recover the points you’re losing. It will be hard against Watford and after it will also be hard against Everton, because they need to at least arrive at 36-40 points to remain in the Premier League.”

Lage has also shown huge respect and admiration for Watford boss Roy Hodgson – choosing to refer to him as ‘Sir Roy’.

Lage added: “At 74 he’s had a massive career. I don’t know if at 74 I’ll be in that position.

“To have that career you need to work hard every day.