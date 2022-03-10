Notification Settings

Bruno Lage: Wolves working hard to tie down more stars to new contracts

By Liam Keen

Bruno Lage says Wolves are ‘working hard’ to tie down more of their star players to new contracts after Pedro Neto agreed fresh terms until 2027.

Pedro Neto (Getty)

The winger, who signed the new deal on the day he turned 22-years-old, returned to the field last month after a 10-month lay-off with a broken kneecap.

Last year’s player of the season then made his first start in 11 months last week, before committing his long-term future to Wolves.

Max Kilman signed a new contract in November, while Ruben Neves’ current deal runs out in 2024, and Lage says the club are determined to keep hold of their best players.

When asked if he wanted to add more stars to long-term deals, Lage said: “Yes, the best ones. Of course. The ones that want to put the club on a different level.

“That’s the most important thing. Me, Jeff and Scott are on the same page for what we want for the club. Now I know better the people and my players. I know when we come together we can put the club (on a different level).

“That’s the next move and we are working hard on that.”

Neto, who signed from Lazio in 2019, has shone at Molineux and insists he has settled well in England.

“I’m very happy because it’s felt like home here and I want to continue here,” Neto said.

“I’m very pleased because I feel very good here, it was three years ago I arrived and I’m very happy. I want to work a lot to conquer things with this club because we have the potential to do this kind of stuff. We are working better and better, and I hope to conquer things.”

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

