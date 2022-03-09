Liam Keen comment: Ki-Jana Hoever’s Wolves career at a crossroads

Ki-Jana Hoever (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Despite the form of Nelson Semedo, no-one would have thought the youngster would have been left in such a position so early in his Molineux career, but Bruno Lage’s brutal dressing down of the Dutchman leaves his future in doubt.

The 20-year-old had not played since December and had been left out of the previous two matchday squads before he came in for the loss at West Ham – due to Semedo’s hamstring injury. He was desperately poor that day.

With Jonny Castro Otto still working his way back from his second ACL injury, a lack of options meant Hoever kept his place against Crystal Palace at the weekend, but he lasted just 25 minutes before he came off with a suspected hamstring injury.

The youngster looked gutted and wiped his eyes as he walked off the field. There is certainly no suggestion here that he does not care – but Lage’s angry diatribe following the defeat leaves Hoever’s reputation in tatters. He was essentially accused of being unprofessional, failing to prepare correctly for the game and that his injury was a result of his attitude.

Lage may have said he was more disappointed than angry, but his demeanour showed a man incensed at a young player for letting him, the club and himself down.

For a player they signed for £9million (potentially rising to £13.5m), Hoever’s Wolves career is not yet over – but he is at risk of being left on the cutting room floor.

What happens next, depends on him. Lage has set out his high standards and Hoever must sink or swim.

Regardless of what you think of the public and embarrassing dressing down Hoever received, the head coach made one very salient point.

Too many young footballers in modern football want the world on a silver platter far too quickly.

Of course there are exceptions to the rule and players will break through at 17 years old, but for the majority they have to earn their place.

Context is key. Semedo has been one of Wolves’ best players in the last four months and has been key in the club’s impressive rise this campaign.

Perhaps Hoever could have been given more chances in cup competitions, but the player has to understand that Semedo’s form is keeping him out of the side.

It is a good thing to see a young player desperate to play, but there is a fine line between ambition and delusion.

Lage implied that Hoever has not been training correctly and has been upset at not playing, when he should have been doing the opposite. His career at Wolves – and particularly with Lage at the helm – depends on how he reacts.