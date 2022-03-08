Bruno Lage warns Wolves players 'relax and you're out'

File photo dated 15-01-2022 of Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage who believes the âcrazyâ nature of Premier League results makes it difficult to predict who will finish in the top four. Issue date: Friday February 25, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wolves. Photo credit should read Bradley Collyer/PA Wire..

After a very good first half of the season, and exceptional January, Wolves have now lost their last three games after falling well below the standards they have set.

Lage was noticeably angry following the loss to Crystal Palace at the weekend and when asked what the message to the supporters and his players is, the head coach said: “The message is that I will not relax. Every time I will work hard.

“I will not allow anyone to relax. If they relax, they are out of the team because I want to continue to bring success for the club.

“These fans deserve everything from us. We are doing everything (right) until 40 points and now we change a little bit. If we don’t have the mentality to move on, they are out of the team. That’s my promise. I will continue to work hard in the same way.”

A plethora of individual mistakes played a part in Wolves’ performance as several players put in a disappointing display. But Lage was less concerned about the errors but instead how easily they conceded.

“Not individual mistakes, it is about duels,” Lage added.

“If you are losing the ball and the opponent comes with pressure, that is the first sign that something is not good. Look at the way we suffered the goal at West Ham. From a throw and one man behind in the middle of four, he crossed and it was very easy to score.

“Today look what happened in the first and second goal. These are the kind of things I will not accept.