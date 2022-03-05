Wolves defender Nelson Semedo sidelined for 'at least one month'

Nelson Semedo (Getty)

The right-wing-back was taken off in Wolves’ loss to Arsenal last week and looked uncomfortable as he was helped off the field.

Head coach Bruno Lage has now confirmed he will be missing throughout March and his return now depends on how well he recovers, as the injury could potentially see him sidelined throughout April too.

Lage said: “It’s at least one month but after you never know. It depends on the player.

“These kind of injuries depend on the player, how they react and their progression. For now it’s one month.

“I hink we saw two Nelsons in this season. This first Nelson in the first half of the season was inconsistent, the second Nelson in the last three months was that Nelson I remember from Benfica. He’s an important player and on the offensive, I think he improved a lot.

“That’s why I want every time to play for their position, to have competition between them, and in the moment we have those options. We have Ki and we have Jonny.

“Jonny continues to work hard to be fit and to play 90 minutes, but Ki is a young player with a lot of potential. I think Ki is ready to play 90 minutes, but Jonny is still waiting, although Jonny can play both sides.