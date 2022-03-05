Exclusive: Meritan Shabani targeting a return to Wolves training in April

Meritan Shabani (AMA)

The 22-year-old, who signed from German giants Bayern Munich in the summer of 2019, ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament on his senior debut against Reading in the Carabao Cup in September of the same year.

After fighting back to full fitness the midfielder enjoyed a good spell with the under-23s in the first half of the 2020/21 season before joining Dutch top-flight side VVV-Venlo on-loan at the end of January 2021.

He made five appearances for Venlo before suffering an unspecified injury, which the Express & Star can now confirm was a recurrence of his ACL injury.

Shabani has since been recovering and it is now understood that Wolves are targeting a return to training for the German next month.

With Nelson Semedo the only senior player currently injured, after several stars made their return, the Wolves squad is currently well stocked.