Wolves v Crystal Palace - Match preview

The losses to Arsenal and West Ham harmed their European prospects and were painful, but the campaign is far from over.

If Wolves lose to Crystal Palace tomorrow, too, their season will not be over, but time will start running out.

On paper, the upcoming run of games is favourable and with Europe still within reach, Wolves have plenty to fight for this season.

Bruno Lage has openly said his team is at their best when they have the ball and a running theme of the campaign has seen Wolves struggle against teams who press them high up the pitch and aggressively.

Crystal Palace did it in their win over Wolves in November, while Leeds, Brentford and most recently Arsenal, have all had success with similar tactics.

If Patrick Vieira’s side arrive at Molineux tomorrow with a similar game plan, Wolves will need to find the solution to a problem that has caused them issues all year.

Palace tend to play three in midfield and while there will be some temptation to match them, Wolves could hurt their opponents out wide.

If Lage’s side can dictate the tempo of the game, keep hold of the ball and not relinquish possession when pressed – particularly when trying to pass out from the back – then they will find space out wide.

The biggest criticism from the loss to West Ham on Sunday was how slow Wolves were in the transition and how they allowed the hosts to get back into their defensive shape too easily.

Surely, if Daniel Podence is recalled or if Pedro Neto is given a surprise start, Wolves’ pace can hurt Palace.

Francisco Trincao came in on Sunday and struggled, and it would be a shock to see him keep his place, while Hwang Hee-chan is often more effective when he can link up with Raul Jimenez.

A front three of Jimenez, Podence and Hwang could find the required space to hurt Palace, with the home fans adding the intense atmosphere.

Neto could be in line for his first start since the return of his injury in the coming weeks and Lage now has a plethora of options out wide and has challenged his forwards to force their way into the team.

“In the end it’s about them and their mentality,” he said.

“It can go two ways. If they see their team-mates doing well, they need to work harder to be better than them. They cannot give up.

“If they give up it’s easier for me to choose the team, but from what I know they have a big character and they will not give up.

“They will be ready to help the team, like we did (earlier in the season) when Daniel was on the bench. Sometimes we had Adama and sometimes he started.

“It’s about them and the character they have to continue to work. After it’s about me to take the best decision.

“That’s why the competition is very important.”