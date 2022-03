Wolves have announced their latest financial results (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

In that period the club also estimates as loss over around £19m on matchday income during lockdown combined with a rebate of TV broadcaster money.

The most recent accounts reflect the transfer business including the sale of Matt Doherty and Diogo Jota together with Nelson Semedo & Fabio Silva's £30m+ arrivals.