Bruno Lage: Willy Boly will bring balance to the Wolves squad

Willy Boly (Getty)

Wolves have missed several important players for large parts of the season and Boly has endured a nightmare campaign so far, with several injury and illness setbacks meaning he has not featured in the Premier League this season.

The defender, who has been a key figure for the club since signing in 2017, returned to the squad on Sunday for the first time since mid- December after overcoming a calf injury and Lage is not underestimating the impact he can have off the field, as well as on it.

“He’s an experienced player in the dressing room with us, so this is the kind of thing we need,” Lage said.

“We need to balance this team. Balance the experienced players with youth hungry to conquer things and also with the kids from our academy.

“These are the three things I want in our dressing room.

“I haven’t forgot Boly because I know what he can do and what he did for the club, but I want Boly 100 per cent with the rhythm to play 90 minutes.”

With Yerson Mosquera now getting minutes for the under-23s after his serious hamstring injury, and Jonny Castro Otto and Pedro Neto now back in the squad following their long-term absences, the Wolves squad has looked much healthier in recent weeks.

Among those who has returned recently is Hwang Hee-chan and he added his fifth goal of the season against Arsenal on Thursday.

Lage has consistently expressed how fond he is of the South Korean forward and has praised his professionalism.

“I followed Hwang since I was at Benfica two years ago,” Lage added.

“When the name appeared in August I already had reports because me and my staff followed the player.

“When Jeff (Shi, executive chairman) said we had the chance to bring him on loan and after had the chance to buy him, every time I said yes because he is a talented player.

“He plays as a winger and gives a lot of things. He commits to the work, I can see that every day.