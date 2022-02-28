West Ham 1 Wolves 0 - Player ratings

Ruben Neves (Getty)

Jose Sa - 6

No big errors and he was not at fault for the goal, but Sa was left stranded by his defence.

Max Kilman - 4

For a player who has been so monumental this season, this was Kilman’s worst performance of the campaign by some distance. Caught out on the ball, out of possession and hurried, the defender struggled, but was also not helped by Hoever who he was having to cover for.

Conor Coady - 5

Some of his positioning helped Wolves in times of need, but overall the captain was not at his best or his usually composed self.

Romain Saiss - 6

Although certainly not spectacular, Saiss was the most solid of the back three and made some good clearances both on the floor and in the air.

Ki-Jana Hoever - 4

Coming in after two games out of the squad, Hoever did himself no favours with a poor display. Defensively absent and offensively anonymous.

Ruben Neves - 6

Neves was essentially on his own in midfield and was often overrun by an impressive West Ham midfield. He was unable to influence the game, but still showed for the ball and kept trying.

Leander Dendoncker - 4

The Belgian struggles in a two-man midfield and again he was ineffective. Too often he gave the ball away and made no advances forward.

Fernando Marcal - 5

He offered very little going forward, but at least Marcal was slightly more composed defensively than his team-mates.

Francisco Trincao - 4

On a rare start the winger did little to warrant another start. Poor on the ball, weak in the tackle and anonymous going forward.

Fabio Silva - 6

Silva was feeding off scraps for the majority of the game but kept plugging away. Some good blocks from Zouma denied him a potential goal.

Hwang Hee-chan - 5

Hwang missed a glorious chance but overall was very quiet.

Substitutes

Daniel Podence (for Trincao, 60), Pedro Neto (for Marcal, 76), Raul Jimenez (for Hwang, 81).