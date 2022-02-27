Steve Bull: It's time for Wolves to bounce back against West Ham

Daniel Podence (Getty)

Against Leicester we huffed and puffed but got the result we needed and going to Arsenal was going to be even harder, but I felt we took the game to them for 75 minutes and it was a lack of concentration at the end.

We switched off, which was weird to see as we haven’t done that in a while.

Fair play to Hwang for his goal, which was brilliant. I was sitting back watching the game thinking ‘we’ve got these’ and all of a sudden we shut off and stopped playing.

We are a footballing side and if we haven’t got it we have to work hard to get it back, which we didn’t do for the last 15 minutes and we got punished.

We won’t win every single game and it’s a long season. It’s now about bouncing back tomorrow.

We’ve been away at three London sides in the last two weeks now and that’s tough going, but Bruno Lage will know how he wants to approach it on Sunday.

West Ham will be within the top five or six, so if we want to compete with them we will have to beat them.

It will be a tough game – it always is down there and David Moyes is a great manager – but all the pressure is not on Sunday as we have plenty of fixtures to play.

Take every game as it comes. Get a result tomorrow and we won’t be far off West Ham come May.

Meanwhile, it was a big blow to see Nelson Semedo come off injured on Thursday night. This time of the season is when you need everyone fit and we are thin on the ground anyway.

We’ve just got Jonny and Neto back and finally have a fully fit squad, and then we lose Semedo – sometimes that is just the way football is.

He’ll be missed because he’s been frightening down that wing this season and has got to grips with Bruno’s system.