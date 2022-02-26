Raul Jimenez: Wolves will fight on for the top four

Raul Jimenez. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

The late 2-1 loss to Arsenal on Thursday delivered a blow to their chances, but tomorrow’s clash with sixth-placed West Ham gives Wolves a chance to right those wrongs.

A charge on the top four will take a monumental effort, but is still within reach, and striker Jimenez says Wolves are not yet giving up hope.

“We are still fighting there for Champions League,” he said.

“I think we are four or six points behind with one less game so we are fighting to the end. We have the chance.

“The more we win the nearer we are to what we want.

“We have been talking about this the whole season. We are looking forward to it.”

Jimenez has played 22 times in the Champions League in his career, with both Benfica and Atletico Madrid.

Wolves have never played in the Champions League and last featured in the old Uefa Cup in 1980, and when asked what it would mean if Wolves could qualify for the competition this season, Jimenez said: “Well, that would be spectacular.

“I know what it is to play Champions League. It’s a really good competition – the best one.

“It will be really good for me and for Wolves.

“It is what I wanted since I arrived here.

“I knew when I arrived that we were just a promoted team that season.