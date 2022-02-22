Wolves youngster Morgan Gibbs-White 'progressing rapidly' at Sheffield United

Sheffield United's Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates after scoring their sides fourth goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Saturday February 19, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Utd. Photo credit should read: Will Matthews/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

The Stafford-born 22-year-old burst on to the scene at Molineux as a 16-year-old but has found chances limited in the last few seasons.

He spent a short period on loan with Swansea last season before returning to Molineux a year ago.

But having moved to the Blades in August on another temporary deal, Gibbs-White is relishing a long run in first team football under Paul Heckingbottom. He starred for the Blades at the weekend, scoring twice and providing an assist in their 4-0 destruction of the Swans.

That made it seven goals in 20 appearances for the South Yorkshire outfit and helped them move up to sixth in the Championship as they look to cement a place in the play-off places in the final third of the season.

And speaking ahead of the Blades’ home clash with third-placed Blackburn Rovers tomorrow night, Gibbs-White insisted he is reaping the benefit of his loan at Bramall Lane.

“It’s benefited me massively,” he said. “Getting a full season playing at my age is what I need, it’s helping me as a player. There’s a smile on my face every time I go on the pitch. I love the fans, the fans have been brilliant with me, I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

He is now concentrating on helping United towards promotion, adding: “It’s really tight up there. We’re taking it game by game. We know what our goal is.

“It’s whoever is hungrier and whoever wants it more. With the togetherness in this squad, I think we’ve got that.

“As soon as I came in the boys were incredible. Really together, on and off the field. Since Hecky’s come in he’s brought an identity, he’s made us believe again.”