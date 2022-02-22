Pedro Neto: Wolves return gave me goosebumps

Pedro Neto (Getty)

After 10 months out with a fractured kneecap, Neto finally made his return on Sunday when he stepped off the bench in the 80th minute in the win over Leicester.

The home crowd greeted him with rapturous applause and he responded with an impressive cameo, considering his long lay-off, and for the winger himself it was a moment to remember.

"It was unbelievable. It gave me goosebumps," he said.

"10 months after some difficult times I am finally back.

"The best scenario it was at home and an even better scenario would have been with a goal, but I am very happy to be back and to hear the stadium singing my name was unbelievable."

Neto almost scored in the last few seconds, too, when he raced towards goal with Kasper Schmeichel out of his net after coming up for a late corner.

"In my head I always had the mentality of going for goal," Neto added.

"It was my first minutes back and I will be honest, I was a little bit tired.

"I only saw that Schmeichel was out of the goal when he ran past me when I was running with the ball, so I then thought I should shoot. I tried but I was a little bit tired."

Although Neto, understandably, felt fatigued considering his lack of match minutes, he impressed with the confidence he showed after such an awkward and serious injury.

And the 21-year-old says he felt ready for his long-awaited comeback.

"I will be honest, I felt very good," he said.

"I felt confident and all the work I have done since my injury has been amazing.

"I will continue to work. My mentality was always there, I will never change.

"Of course I will learn a lot but with the mentality I have, when I come on the pitch I have to come with full confidence to do what I do normally. I am here to help the team.

"The team is doing really well and our mentality is to keep doing better, and better and better.

"We are improving and I am back to help the team. I will do my work every day and I am here to help.

"My mentality, as I always say, is to be the best. I am here to help the team to give my best and play my football.