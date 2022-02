England's Leah Williamson (centre) during a training session at St.George's Park, Burton.

The tournament, which involves four of the world's top ten sides, takes place in a round robin format with England having already been held to draws with Spain and Canada.

And now Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses are preparing to take on world number three Germany at Molineux, which will also play host to Canada and Spain earlier tomorrow afternoon.

Ahead of the clash Wiegman has been putting her side through their paces at St George's Park - as they hope to finish the mini tournament on a high note.

England's Lucy Bronze (second left) during a training session at St.George's Park, Burton.

England's Ellen White during a training session at St.George's Park, Burton.

England's Jess Carter during a training session at St.George's Park, Burton.

England's Leah Williamson (centre right) during a training session at St.George's Park, Burton.

