Wolves boss targeting 'something special' this season as they remain in top four race

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage

Goals in either half from Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence at a rain-soaked Molineux kept them six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand.

Lage has transformed this Wolves side from the one that struggled to entertain under Nuno Espirito Santo last season.

And with six wins from their last eight games, Wolves are very much a contender to qualify for the Champions League in what is looking like a thrilling battle alongside United, West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham.

“It depends on the way we work,” Lage said. “Now is time to recover and prepare best for the game against Arsenal and that is it.

“That’s the most important thing. We are coming with solid performances, we are scoring goals, we are winning points and we need to continue this way because if we do we can do something special.

“That is to look at the end, for now it is one more game, three points and focus on the next game.