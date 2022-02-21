Wolves 2 Leicester 1 – Player ratings

Daniel Podence celebrates with Ruben Neves (Getty)

Jose Sa - 8

Sa made a couple good saves and marshalled his box well. He was most impressive in the air, where he aggressively claimed several crosses.

Max Kilman - 6

Kilman was not quite at his best, compared to his high standards, but still dug in with his team-mates in the closing stages.

Conor Coady - 7

A solid showing from Coady who rallied his team-mates throughout and made some key clearances.

Romain Saiss - 8

Saiss was the pick of the bunch defensively and seemed to win every single header.

Nelson Semedo - 7

Semedo’s mistake handed Leicester the ball in the build-up for their goal, but overall he was fairly consistent.

Leander Dendoncker - 6

A very good first half-hour was followed by a few sloppy passes and Dendoncker was fortunate they were not punished.

Ruben Neves - 8

A man-of-the-match display from Neves who notched an excellent goal. He also made some key defensive tackles and interceptions, and got Wolves moving when going forward.

Joao Moutinho - 6

Following his injury Moutinho was not quite up to speed and was rightly taken off, but he also did not make any huge errors.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 6

Offensively Ait-Nouri did well and helped set up the winner, but defensively he struggled. He has improved immensely with his defensive game but he still has work to do.

Daniel Podence - 8

Pushing Neves close for man-of-the-match, Podence was Wolves’ biggest attacking threat. He took up good positions and made space, while also scoring an excellent goal.

Raul Jimenez - 7

A fairly good showing from Jimenez, who is slowly finding some consistency, although he was not as threatening.

Substitutes

Hwang Hee-chan (for Moutinho, 58), 7, Pedro Neto (for Podence, 80), 7, Fernando Marcal (for Ait-Nouri, 88).