Wolves captain Conor Coady relishing England opportunity at Molineux

Conor Coady. Picture: Glyn Kirk/PA Wire.

The senior side will return to Molineux for the first time since December 5, 1956 and will play two Nations League ties against Italy on June 11, which will be behind closed doors, and against Hungary on June 14, which fans will be able to attend.

Although there is no guarantee Coady will be called up, the odds are in his favour after an impressive campaign with Wolves

“Over the past seven years, I’ve experienced how special it is to play at Molineux, and the lads in the England dressing room know how difficult it can be to play here, so they’re going to be two really special occasions, especially when the fans are here for the Hungary tie,” Coady said.

“I realised in the summer how passionate Wolves fan are about their country, through the thousands of good luck messages I received, and I know they’re going to help produce the kind of atmosphere we’ve thrived in as a club, and as a country at Wembley during the Euros.

“For Molineux to be hosting the senior men’s England team for the first time in 65 years is something at Wolves we should all be incredibly proud of, and it shows the strides we’ve made as a football club off the pitch recently, as well as on it. It’s fantastic news.”