Paul Ince tips Wolves as top four dark horses

Conor Coady celebrates victory with Luke Cundle (Getty)

Bruno Lage’s team are currently six points off fourth-placed Man United but hold two games in hand over the Red Devils.

With four wins from their last five Premier League games – following an impressive 2-0 victory over Spurs at the weekend – Wolves are in the hunt for European football.

Despite going under the radar for most of the season the club is now getting recognition for their good work this season and former midfielder Ince believes Wolves are in the conversation for a Champions League spot.

“It was tough when Nuno left for Spurs,” he said.

“Bruno Lage came in and changed the way they played. It was more attacking, getting more players forward. But they’ve kind of gone under the radar – people are talking about United, West Ham, Arsenal and Spurs for the top four but no one’s mentioned Wolves.

“Losing to Arsenal last week was disappointing but to go to Tottenham and win 2-0 is fantastic.

“Wolves won’t want to be mentioned, they’ll just want to keep performing. Having Jimenez back is great, he’s been a big loss for them.

“I wasn’t too happy about Traore going, they should have kept him. He was getting better at Wolves, so that was surprising. The next three games will decide where they are.”

Ince’s full interview can be viewed by visiting: www.gentingcasino.com/insights/football/football-insights-paul-ince-1/.

Meanwhile, Wolves have had a slight restructure of their scouting department.

Mathew Hobbs has been appointed as the new head of recruitment but will also continue in the role of chief scout, which he began in May 2020. Hobbs has been with Wolves since 2015 and started out as a south west scout for the academy before rising through the ranks.

It is understood he played an important role in the signing of Yerson Mosquera last summer and also helped spot Max Kilman before he made his switch to Molineux.