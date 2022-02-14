Tottenham 0 Wolves 2 – Player ratings

Tottenham v Wolves - Getty Images

Jose Sa - 8

Despite his late moment of madness, Sa had a composed and impressive game. He marshalled his box well.

Max Kilman - 9

Coolness personified, Kilman got Wolves out of trouble on numerous occasions with superb interceptions.

Conor Coady - 8

Some important blocks mixed with his standard leadership skills, Coady helped steer the ship home to an important win.

Romain Saiss - 8

Saiss made one or two errors in possession but made up for them with some important tackles, including one vital interception of Kane in the first half.

Nelson Semedo - 9

Important going forward and resolute in defence, Semedo was superb. His consistency has been key for Wolves.

Leander Dendoncker - 9

After a poor game on Thursday Dendoncker proved the doubters wrong with a strong display at both ends of the pitch. He took his goal well and anticipated the danger.

Ruben Neves - 9

A proper performance from a proper player. Neves ran the show against an experienced Spurs midfield and drove Wolves forward towards an excellent win.

Luke Cundle - 8

On his first start Cundle did exactly the right thing, he kept it simple but effective. He was positive and showed for the ball regularly at both ends of the pitch.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 8

A good display from Ait-Nouri who did well going forward, which made up for the occasional error in defence.

Daniel Podence - 8

A much sharper display from Podence who linked up superbly with Jimenez. Sometimes he made one too many touches, but often his game depends on that.

Raul Jimenez - 9

Back to his best, Jimenez showed why he is so important. He held the ball up, brought others into play and scored a brilliant goal.

Substitutes

Hwang Hee-chan (for Podence, 81), Francisco Trincao (for Cundle, 84), Fabio Silva (for Jimenez, 86).