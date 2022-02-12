Steve Bull: Difficult month for Wolves - but it is an opportunity

Romain Saiss of Wolverhampton Wanderers battles for possession with Ben White of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at Molineux on February 10, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Thursday night was a big improvement from the Norwich game, where Wolves were not at their best for the first 45 minutes.

Arsenal are a very good side and came with a game plan to stop us playing – and they were a little bit crafty too. It worked for them.

But we have to live and learn from that now. The only thing that was missing was the killer touch in front of goal because we are having the chances but haven’t got one player with the eye of the tiger to get that vital goal.

It comes down to individuals. If you’re getting starved of chances you’re half-hearted when the ball does come to you.

All they have to do is get back in training and work on it. Take every shot like it’s the last one you’ll ever make and it will come.

Raul hasn’t been the same since his head injury. He’s working his socks off but isn’t getting many chances, but they will come for him too. He just has to be patient.

Looking ahead to Spurs tomorrow and Wolves already know they can be dangerous.

We matched them earlier in the season but they just edged it. Hopefully we can turn it around on them on Sunday.

The Wolves fans will travel in numbers and in good spirits, so if Wolves can replicate a performance like the 3-2 there in recent years, it will be a good afternoon.

Wolves are more than capable of getting a result. We were unfortunate against Arsenal but this season we have stood toe-to-toe with the big clubs and matched them.

We just need that clinical finish to kill these teams off. One or two goals at Spurs will do wonders for the team’s confidence – and hopefully for the forwards.

This month will be difficult but it is an opportunity that they need to grasp with both hands.