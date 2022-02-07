Wolves need to understand tactical instructions better insists Bruno Lage

Bruno Lage

Due to a lack of forward options Wolves started in a 3-5-2 formation with Leander Dendoncker looking to drive forward from midfield and occupy spaces on the right flank.

That system worked well against five-at-the-back Brentford in their Premier League win two weeks ago, but it failed to materialise against Norwich who played 4-3-3.

And Lage believes his players to need be able to adapt to the opposition's system to implement their own game.

He said: "I spend a lot of time watching our games because the players need to understand how to play against a line of five and how to play against a line of four.

"It's different and they need to understand it. In the first half Leander didn't understand that his position should be more in between the lines so the winger doesn't close him.

"He received more balls in front of the winger and not between the winger and the left-back to create problems. In the second half it was different."

Playing in between the lines was something Lage was calling for throughout the game and was one of his big gripes when discussing his lack of wingers in the squad.

Wolves did improve in the second half when Dendoncker played further forward and Wolves quickly dispatched the ball out to both flanks.

Lage added: "If you build up from the defence and midfield and after if everyone is in front of the block, you don't have the guys to play and change the speed of the game.

"That's why it's so important everyone understands the position and this was hard, especially in the first half, because the players come with what is natural.

"I'm not saying Leander didn't play in that position, but it's hard to change if he doesn't have that. One thing is to play with three midfielders and the other thing is to play like Daniel or Hwang and find them inside, and then Rayan and Semedo outside.

"They have that dynamic we want because the players are there in their right position.

"Second half was different with Leander higher and after with the changes we can receive the ball to create our chances. A different position and a different tempo in the game.

"Winning or losing – every time we need to prepare the next game in the best way.

"The most important thing for now is not to find excuses and find the best solutions in our squad.

"If I have a chance to play with two wingers I would, we don't have a chance so we try to find the best solutions to win games."

Meanwhile, Conor Coady picked up his 300th appearance in a Wolves shirt on Saturday.

The captain is the 36th player to reach that milestone for the club.

Lage said: "Minutes before the game I said to the players that we need to play and give a good day for Conor because he deserves it. Every time he is there for us.