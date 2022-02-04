Wolves v Norwich preview: Conor Coady could join the illustrious 300 club

Conor Coady (Getty)

Since joining the club in 2015, the skipper has been a stalwart and saw his career transformed when former boss Nuno Espirito Santo moved him to the heart of defence ahead of the 2017/18 Championship winning season.

Coady has missed just one league match since that campaign and if he captains the side against Norwich in the FA Cup tomorrow he will become the 36th player to make 300 appearances in old gold and black.

The Liverpudlian has made Wolverhampton his home over the last seven years and has helped Wolves into the latter stages of the FA Cup and Europa League, alongside two Premier League seventh-placed finishes and a senior England call-up.

Speaking in January last year, he said: “I’ve grown to love Wolves since the day I came.

“I couldn’t be happier with where I am, I speak about being at this football club all the time and what this club has given to me. I owe everything to this football club.

“I mention what this club has given to me, my family, my children. All my children know is me playing for Wolves, so they love this club as well. In terms of what Wolves have given me, I have an enormous amount of gratitude.”

And what better way to reward Coady for an incredible achievement than another FA Cup push.

Wolves’ journey to the semi-final in 2019 was special – despite the bitter end to that Wembley clash with Watford.

Head coach Bruno Lage is taking the cup competitions seriously this season, too. Although the squad is not big enough for wholesale changes, Lage has chosen not to give many opportunities to young and inexperienced players in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this year – deciding instead to play a strong team with a handful of senior changes.

Romain Saiss has only returned from the African Cup of Nations this week, while Raul Jimenez played and scored for Mexico in a World Cup qualifier in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Neither player is likely to be risked with Wolves keeping one eye on the midweek clash with Arsenal.

But Lage is expected to still play a strong side. Players who often do not start in the Premier League, such as Fernando Marcal, Ki-Jana Hoever, Leander Dendoncker and Fabio Silva, will likely come into the team alongside a handful of regular starters.

Luke Cundle is on the cusp of more minutes and almost started a league game recently, so Lage may choose to give him a chance.

But overall Lage is likely to stick to his principles so far this season and take the FA Cup seriously.

It offers Wolves a realistic chance at silverware as well as another route into Europe, and if Wolves can overcome relegation-threatened Norwich they put themselves in a superb position – depending on the draw. It could be the perfect way to mark 300 games for captain Coady.

Opposition view

Norwich City are in resurgent form but their Premier League priorities may hand Wolves an FA Cup boost.

Dean Smith joined Wolves head coach Bruno Lage in the manager of the month shortlist for January after the former Villa boss steered Norwich out of the relegation zone for the first time this season.

Norwich picked up back-to-back wins over Everton and Watford to give themselves a huge survival boost – as they only suffered one league loss last month when they were beaten by West Ham.

Smith’s side also beat League One Charlton in the FA Cup third round in January to pick up three victories throughout the month.

In that game the head coach picked a fairly strong side but still made several changes that saw Max Aarons, Ben Gibson, Milot Rashica and Teemu Pukki all drop to the bench – with Rashica needed off the bench to secure the late win.

But with Norwich finally out of the relegation zone and chasing an unlikely survival bid, Smith is expected to prioritise his league fixtures with a home clash with Crystal Palace coming up on Wednesday.

In-form forwards Adam Idah and Josh Sargent may keep their place, but youngster Christos Tzolis could come in to give a rest to others.

It is also expected that Smith will use the game as an opportunity to give minutes to players who are coming back from injury.

Mathias Normann has been a mainstay in midfield this season but has been out since late November after picking up a pelvic injury in the league draw with Wolves.

He could come back in alongside Billy Gilmour, who has been out with an ankle knock.