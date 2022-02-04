Bruno Lage: Wolves in no rush to sort deals for out of contract stars

Joao Moutinho. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Experienced professionals Romain Saiss, Joao Moutinho, Fernando Marcal and John Ruddy are all out of contract this summer.

The former two have been instrumental this season, while Marcal has played well when fit and Ruddy has proved to be a useful understudy to goalkeeper Jose Sa.

However, Lage is adamant that Wolves ‘have time’ to focus on that later down the line, but does say he is pleased with their first half of the season.

When asked if he wants to keep Saiss, Lage said: “I am very happy with him.

“We can discuss after, but I am very happy with him. He is a top professional and very important for the team and the way we play.

“He has good numbers and scores goals, makes assists and makes dangerous passes in the offensive zones.

“I am very happy with him and that’s the only thing I can say at the moment. We have time to discuss that when we try to prepare the future.

“For now, I am very happy with Saiss and the other guys in the same position – Joao and Marcal – I am very happy with them.”

It is understood that the club is yet to enter any contract negotiations with out of contract players and any talks were always unlikely to begin in the new year.

Wolves may start those talks now the transfer window has closed, but it could also go to the wire at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Lage is taking no notice of statistics when it comes to the criticism aimed at Francisco Trincao.

The Barcelona loanee has failed to register any goals or assists in his 17 Premier League appearances this season and has netted only once in Wolves colours – against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup back in August.

But when asked how telling those statistics are about Trincao’s loan spell, Lage launched into defence of his player.

He said: “I really don’t care about that. What I care about is what they give to the club.

“To be honest, Trincao is the winger who can do best as the third midfielder when I need that.

“They can give me a lot of things and I’ve already said that. They have different profiles, but Trincao is the best guy if I need a mix between a winger and a third midfielder.